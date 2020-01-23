Zimbabwe: Craft Properties to Attend UN Summit in Geneva

CRAFT Properties (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of Craft Properties Holdings, has been invited to attend the Practical Implementation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals' meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Pencilled for February 20, 2020, this platform will provide Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd with an opportunity to discuss integration of Sustainable Development Goals policy into current business models in Zimbabwe and its economic benefits.

In conjunction with its sister company Craft Properties USA LLC in the United States, the construction firm intends to take advantage of this international exposure to interact with the international business community aiming to bring investors to Zimbabwe.

"This is a positive development on the international level for this organisation as its delegates will have an opportunity to interact with the international community of business, economy and science leaders, under the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the public hearing in Geneva Switzerland.

"We will not be doing this for our own benefit but for the benefit of Zimbabweans," said Craft Properties.

Craft Properties will get a chance to speak during the hearing on how businesses participate in solving unemployment problems and raising standards of living of fellow citizens.

The organisers of the event, Europe Business Assembly, encourage the regional business, science, education and healthcare elite to promote United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by involving them in the dialogue on the implementation of the said goals and other programmes in the field of sustainable development.

Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd delegates will proceed from Geneva Switzerland to Frankfurt, Germany, to attend the international Arch of Europe for technology and leadership in quality conference to be held from February 29 to March 1, 2020.

This year will be a busy year for the organisation on the international scene as various meetings are already on the schedule.

Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd is a committed housing development company whose intent is to fulfil the Government of Zimbabwe's vision to cut the ever growing housing backlog and infrastructural development.

In October last year it launched Greenfield Cherries (agro-residential plots) in Kadoma after it completed servicing the massive project.

The plots are situated 4,5 kilometres from the Kadoma central business district along Harare-Bulawayo highway while 25,5 kilometres away from the mining and agricultural town of Chegutu, making it exactly 136,5km from Harare.

The Greenfield Cherries project sits on a 50-hectare piece of land and has 93 agro-residential plots measuring an average of 4 000 square metres suitable for horticultural and poultry projects among others.