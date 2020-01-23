Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Ethiopian State Foreign Minister

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received in her office Wednesday the visiting Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene, in the presence of the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan.

The Ethiopian minister has appreciated the progress achieved in the talks relating to the Renaissance Dam which were held in Washington with participation of Sudan Foreign Minister and the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, along with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation of Egypt and Ethiopia.

Zemene has given a briefing on the remaining technical and legal issues on the talks held in Khartoum and expressed her hope that an agreement would be reached regarding the technical details on the filling and operation of the dam.