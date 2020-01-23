Gambia/Egypt: Waived By Norwegian Club, Jibril Signs for Masr to Taste Egyptian Football

Egypt will be the new home of Gambia international Jibril Bojang after he joined Al Masr.

The 25-year-old inked the dotted lines on a free transfer having run down his deal with Mjondalen who narrowly survived demotion from the Norwegian Premier League last season.

Bojang, sibling to Sulayman Bojang also a Gambia international, becomes the first Gambian to sign for an Egyptian top tier side after Alieu Darbo's short stint at Ittihad Alexandra years ago.

Bojang is expected to bolster Al Masr's attack who're currently gripped by goal profligacy and teetering on the brink with their low standing in the Egyptian league log.

A Norwegian youth international prior to switching his allegiance to Gambia last year, Jibril was once followed by English Premier League side Southampton.