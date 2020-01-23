Gambia: Five Times African Champions Want Gambia's Jallow

Record African club champions Al Ahly of Egypt have lodged an audacious attempt to lure fast-rising Gambian sensation Lamin Jallow, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 24-year-old is being monitored by clubs outside of Italy with Croatian Premier League outfit Hajduk Split his known admirers.

It followed recent backlash from the Scorpion's own club fans leading to smattering of boos being directed at him.

Jallow, in a fit of anger, had launched an offensive gesture in the direction of a section of fans in the aftermath of a narrow win over Crotone - a match he scored -though he insists the hand gesture was aimed at a particular supporter whom he claimed had been hurling him with torrents of invectives at various grounds.

He has since offered his apologies, however, this seems not to sit well with a couple of fans.

A plethora of sides had hoped to capitalise on the instability to lure the former Bakau United ace away, going on to slap bids at Salenitana chairman's table for transfer negotiations.

Out of the blue, Egyptian premier league and five times African Champions League holders Al Ahly have also submitted a proposal to sign Lamin but they would need to see off competitions from second division Pescara and Lazio in the Serie A.

The latter had mulled signing Jallow and allowing him play at his current second tier Italian outfit Salernitana on loan until end of the ongoing league term.

If fans hostility towards the winger continues beginning this Saturday when Salernitana slug it out with relegation-threatened Cosenza, the player's agent hints, they would agitate or engineer a transfer for Jallow elsewhere with Al Ahly Egypt one of options on the table.

Lamin is the second Gambian Al Ahly have tried securing in a week after their hopes of snapping up Ali Sowe were dampened by Bulgaria Premier League's CSKA Sofia.