Kenya: Kinyanjui Orders Alcohol Outlets Near Nakuru Bus Stages Closed

23 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Eric Matara

The Nakuru County government has ordered all alcohol outlets operating near matatu and bus termini closed down.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui on Wednesday said the county government will not issue licences to such outlets.

He spoke when he toured the Mashambani matatu stage in Nakuru town where he interacted with traders and matatu operators.

"The county government has deployed undercover enforcement officers to apprehend those violating the directive. We have established that some drivers take alcohol before ferrying passengers to various destinations. We will not allow bars to operate near matatu and bus termini," said Governor Kinyanjui.

CRACKDOWN

The county chief said his administration will crack down on traders selling alcohol at the matatu termini as it endangers the lives of passengers.

Governor Kinyanjui also said the Nakuru county government will cancel licences of bar owners and traders involved in the sale of lethal brews.

The move comes a day after one person died at a matatu stage within Nakuru town after consuming alcohol believed to be poisonous.

Nakuru Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent Joseph Mburu, who confirmed the death, said a post-mortem report revealed that the middle-aged man died after consuming poisonous alcohol.

ILLEGAL BREW TRADE

Despite a sustained crackdown on the sale of illicit alcohol and tough talk by authorities in the county, the Nation established that those engaging in the trade have devised new ways of conducting their business without raising suspicion.

In Nakuru town for instance, it emerged that the illegal trade is taking place in odd places including inside toilets, cemeteries and other secluded places.

Slums within Nakuru are the worst hit by the illicit brew trade.

The trade has retreated to the slums of Kaptembwa, Kivumbini, Kwa Rhonda, Murogi, Kanyon and London among other areas where it is concealed from law enforcers.

The illicit liquor is sold in sachets in dark alleys away from the eyes of police officers and administrators.

