Nigeria: Arraignment of Adoke, Others Over Malabu Oil Deal Stalled

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
22 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The arraignment of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke, and six others at an Abuja High Court was Wednesday stalled due to the failure of the prosecution, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to serve court processes on the fourth respondent in the suit.

Adoke and the other respondents were to be arraigned on a fresh 42-count charge over their alleged complicity in the $1.1bn Malabu oil deal.

In the fresh charge with number CR/151/2020, filed at an Abuja High Court, the federal government is alleging that Adoke and other respondents received gratification to carry out a fraudulent oil deal.

Other respondents are Rasky Gbinigie, Aliu Abubakar, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Limited.

However, when the case was called, the fourth respondent, Malabu Oil, was not represented by a lawyer, a representative of the company said the lawyer to the fourth respondent was not in court because he was not aware that the matter was coming up Wednesday.

When asked if the fourth respondent was served, he said he could not tell. However, the counsel to the EFCC, Bala Sanga, however informed the court that the fourth defendant was yet to be served.

Following the non-service on the fourth respondent, the trial judge, Justice Idris Kutigi, adjourned till Thursday to enable service on the fourth respondent.

Justice Kutigi declined to go on with the arraignment in spite of the plea by lawyers representing Adoke and others.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Nigeria's Malabu Oil Saga Sees More Charges Brought by Govt
Nigerian Court Orders Arrests Over Shell, ENI Malabu Oil Deal
'Malabu Scam - Cases Against Adoke, Others Not Watertight Yet'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.