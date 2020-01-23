Zimbabwe: Matiza Visits Chimanimani

Transport minister, Joel Biggie Matiza, yesterday visited Chimanimani to appraise himself on the progress made in rehabilitating road infrastructure vandalised by the deadly cyclone idai early last year.

Matiza was last year dressed down and threatened with dismissal by President Emerson Mnangagwa over poor the state of roads around the country.

In the pictures below, Matiza tours one of the bridges now 95 percent complete;

Matiza being briefed by an official from the construction company Umvumvumvu 3 bridge in Chimanimani now 95 percent complete

