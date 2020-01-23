Mauritius: Miss World 2020 - Discussions On to Host the Contest in Mauritius

23 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Miss World 2019, Ms Toni-Ann Singh, accompanied by members of the Organising Committee of Miss World Contest, is presently in Mauritius to discuss the possibility for Mauritius to host the Miss World Contest 2020.

In this context, the Minister of Tourism, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, had a working session with the Chairman of the Miss World Organisation, Mrs Julia Morley, yesterday, at the Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, Le Morne.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister stated that the hosting of Miss World Contest 2020 in Mauritius is being envisaged. This event which will bring together around 130 contestants, he added, will give a boost to the tourism sector giving the country wider visibility on the international front. The Minister also welcomed Miss World 2019 to Mauritius and wished her success in her future endeavours in particular her vision to bring about radical changes in the world.

For her part, Mrs Morley commended Mauritius as a tourist destination synonymous of natural beauty, luxury, and glamour in line with the philosophy of the Miss World Contest. She expressed her eagerness and excitement to bring together women from around the world with a shared sense of purpose to discover the tradition, lifestyle and culture of our beautiful island.

In her statement to the media, Miss World 2019 said that the title of Miss World will provide her a platform that allows women to use their talents to raise funds by participating in projects like 'Beauty With A Purpose' for humanitarian causes that make tangible differences to the disadvantaged. According to her, the contest of Miss World is not only about the standards of beauty but allows a woman to represent a generation of women who is pushing forward to change the world for the better.

Ms Singh added that through the title she wishes to inspire others and raise awareness on the importance of the multiple roles of women in the society. She encouraged women to shed their fears and to be honest and voice out their opinions so that they can be heard and thus, achieve their potentials in life.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
Governance
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.