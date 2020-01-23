Mauritius: Miss World 2020 - Discussions On to Host the Contest in Mauritius

press release

Miss World 2019, Ms Toni-Ann Singh, accompanied by members of the Organising Committee of Miss World Contest, is presently in Mauritius to discuss the possibility for Mauritius to host the Miss World Contest 2020.

In this context, the Minister of Tourism, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, had a working session with the Chairman of the Miss World Organisation, Mrs Julia Morley, yesterday, at the Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, Le Morne.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister stated that the hosting of Miss World Contest 2020 in Mauritius is being envisaged. This event which will bring together around 130 contestants, he added, will give a boost to the tourism sector giving the country wider visibility on the international front. The Minister also welcomed Miss World 2019 to Mauritius and wished her success in her future endeavours in particular her vision to bring about radical changes in the world.

For her part, Mrs Morley commended Mauritius as a tourist destination synonymous of natural beauty, luxury, and glamour in line with the philosophy of the Miss World Contest. She expressed her eagerness and excitement to bring together women from around the world with a shared sense of purpose to discover the tradition, lifestyle and culture of our beautiful island.

In her statement to the media, Miss World 2019 said that the title of Miss World will provide her a platform that allows women to use their talents to raise funds by participating in projects like 'Beauty With A Purpose' for humanitarian causes that make tangible differences to the disadvantaged. According to her, the contest of Miss World is not only about the standards of beauty but allows a woman to represent a generation of women who is pushing forward to change the world for the better.

Ms Singh added that through the title she wishes to inspire others and raise awareness on the importance of the multiple roles of women in the society. She encouraged women to shed their fears and to be honest and voice out their opinions so that they can be heard and thus, achieve their potentials in life.