Mauritius: Calendar of Activities for the Commemoration of the 185th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery

23 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A series of activities in the context of the Commemoration of the185th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery in Mauritius, observed on 01 February each year, were announced by the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, this afternoon at a press conference in Port Louis. The Chief Guest, on this occasion, will be the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Senegal, Mr Abdul Aziz Diop.

Minister Teeluck stated that the 185th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery will be celebrated in a new dimension by showcasing the lives, hardships, sufferings and resistance experienced by the maroons through different activities and programmes.

The theme retained for this year is "Lesclavaz, Maronaz, Kiltirel, Kreolizasyon" so as to valorize the contribution of the slaves in the socio-economic development of the country. The maroons, he said, have marked history with their imprints and have left a legacy for future generations to cherish.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders namely Le Morne Heritage Trust Fund, Nelson Mandela Centre for African Culture and the Creole Speaking Union, who have joined hands to make the event a success.

Calendar of Activities

The Official Programme will comprise a wreath-laying ceremony which will be held at the International Slave Route Monument, inauguration of the Open Air Museum at Trou Chenille by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, followed by a cultural show will be organised at Le Morne.

Celebrations around the theme will be held at the village of Point Canon on the 31 January whereby the lives of maroons will be depicted to the public through paintings, demonstrations, and exhibitions.

