Nigeria: FAAN Gives Travel Advisory Over Corona Virus

Photo: NIAID/Flickr
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) virus particles (orange) found near the periphery of an infected cell (green). Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility. The January 2020 coronavirus in China is reported to come from the family of viruses that gave rise to Sars.
22 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on Nigerians and others travelling through the the country to comply with measures issued by concerned bodies to ensure that the new virus, Coronavirus is prevented from spreading into Nigeria.

FAAN in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday and signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said, "In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby advises passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nation's airports."

The agency said that all the equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly ebola virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports.

FAAN also said it has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor temperature of passengers and capture their pictures, explaining that when passengers walk past the scanner, it registers their temperature and if too high, such passengers are pulled aside for observation.

Recently, a deadly virus known as Coronavirus broke out in China and has since killed six people, with over 300 also reported to have been infected.

The virus is highly communicable and has already spread to boarder countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

FAAN said it is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health, which has confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation's international airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the facilities into Nigeria.

Passengers are therefore advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked to.

