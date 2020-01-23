Malawi: Medical Council Sets Up Inquiry On Kottana's Death As Doctor Challenges Dzamalala Autopsy

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials of Medical Council of Malawi say they are setting up an inquiry on the death of Kottana Chidyaonga following conflicting reports on the cause of her death with some saying she died of snake bite whilst others say it was due to termik poisoning.

Medical Council of Malawi chief executive officer Richard Ndovi said the council will meet pathologist Charles Dzamalala to find out how he reached to the conclusion that Chidyaonga died of termik poisoning.

"There are arguments and counter arguments, contradicting reports on her death so we want to get to the bottom of this," said Ndovi.

But Dzamalala said he is ready to defend his findings even in a court of law.

"I know some people have issues with my report but I stand by it, am ready to defend it in court," said Dzamalala.

An associate professor at College of Medicine Steve Kamiza is challenging the Dzamalala autopsy report in the court after he was engaged by lawyers of one of the suspects in the death of Chidyaonga.

Among others, Kamuza says Dzamalala did not say whether the purported snake wound did not have snake fangs buried inside.

He argues that Dzamalala did not say whether the brought snake had its fangs on/inside to rule out snake bite.

"That the laboratory tests should not have been deferred due to positive tests of termik substance in the system because positive tests are not uncommon in lab practice," says Kamiza.

Three suspects, including Chidyaonga's boyfriend, have been arrested in connection with the death.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.