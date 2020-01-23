Malawi: Medical Council Sets Up Inquiry On Kottana's Death As Doctor Challenges Dzamalala Autopsy

Officials of Medical Council of Malawi say they are setting up an inquiry on the death of Kottana Chidyaonga following conflicting reports on the cause of her death with some saying she died of snake bite whilst others say it was due to termik poisoning.

Medical Council of Malawi chief executive officer Richard Ndovi said the council will meet pathologist Charles Dzamalala to find out how he reached to the conclusion that Chidyaonga died of termik poisoning.

"There are arguments and counter arguments, contradicting reports on her death so we want to get to the bottom of this," said Ndovi.

But Dzamalala said he is ready to defend his findings even in a court of law.

"I know some people have issues with my report but I stand by it, am ready to defend it in court," said Dzamalala.

An associate professor at College of Medicine Steve Kamiza is challenging the Dzamalala autopsy report in the court after he was engaged by lawyers of one of the suspects in the death of Chidyaonga.

Among others, Kamuza says Dzamalala did not say whether the purported snake wound did not have snake fangs buried inside.

He argues that Dzamalala did not say whether the brought snake had its fangs on/inside to rule out snake bite.

"That the laboratory tests should not have been deferred due to positive tests of termik substance in the system because positive tests are not uncommon in lab practice," says Kamiza.

Three suspects, including Chidyaonga's boyfriend, have been arrested in connection with the death.