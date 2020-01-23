Nigeria: Lassa Fever Outbreak - Edo Govt Extends Support to Irrua Specialist Hospital, Donates 200 Protective Equipment

With the recent resurgence of Lassa fever across endemic states in the country, the Edo State Government has firmed up mechanisms to fight the menace with the donation of 200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the viral disease in the state.

The state government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki has over the years equipped the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital with dialysis machines, ventilators, personal protective equipment and drugs, among others required for effective management and treatment of victims of the disease.

Presenting the items, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who reassured the commitment of the Governor Obaseki-led administration in combating the scourge, said the donation was to arrest the spread of Lassa fever for the benefit of Edo people, and to protect caregivers from being affected.

Commending the institute for its cooperation, the medical expert described the Irrua Specialist Hospital as a center of excellence in managing the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.

He further disclosed the state government has put measures in place to control the spread of the viral disease into the state.

Okundia advised the public to stick to hygienic practices and report all cases of febrile illness that are not responding to common treatment to the nearest standard health facility.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni who received the donated equipment on behalf of the hospital management, expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for his immediate response and keen interest in fighting the scourge.

Recall that the state government had on Tuesday disclosed plans to intensify efforts geared towards curbing the spread of Lassa fever into the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government's efforts are being led by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu.

He said the state government has a robust response system that is activated when cases of Lassa Fever are reported, noting that the government has over the years invested in the strengthening of hospitals to manage the viral disease.