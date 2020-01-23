Angolan Ambassador Accredited to Morocco

23 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Morocco Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão delivered his credentials to the King Mohammed VI on Wednesday in Rabat, according to a note released by Angolan Embassy in the northern Africa country.

The document states that Baltazar Cristóvão eyes to work on strengthening of political and economic relations between the two countries in the sectors of tourism, agriculture, fisheries, technical and professional training and transport.

Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão was appointed to the post on 26 July by President João Lourenço, taking over from Benigno de Oliveira Vieira Lopes.

The Political and diplomatic relations between Angola and Morocco dates back from the beginning of the national liberation struggle.

In October 1988 the two countries signed a General Agreement of Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The document allowed the holding of Angola-Morocco First Joint Commission in Rabat on 23-26 October, 1989.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
North Africa
Morocco
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.