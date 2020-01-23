Angolan Ambassador Accredited to Morocco

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Morocco Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão delivered his credentials to the King Mohammed VI on Wednesday in Rabat, according to a note released by Angolan Embassy in the northern Africa country.

The document states that Baltazar Cristóvão eyes to work on strengthening of political and economic relations between the two countries in the sectors of tourism, agriculture, fisheries, technical and professional training and transport.

Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão was appointed to the post on 26 July by President João Lourenço, taking over from Benigno de Oliveira Vieira Lopes.

The Political and diplomatic relations between Angola and Morocco dates back from the beginning of the national liberation struggle.

In October 1988 the two countries signed a General Agreement of Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The document allowed the holding of Angola-Morocco First Joint Commission in Rabat on 23-26 October, 1989.