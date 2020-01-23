Malawi: The Blessed Generation Set to Drop a Single On Saturday

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

After releasing two singles in a space of two months, Blantyre based Gospel Music group, the Blessed Generation is set to release another single titled 'Thandizeni' expected to hit the airwaves on Saturday, January 26.

Some of the singles already released are akungoyang'ana and Chimwemwe that are enjoying massive play in various local radio stations.

Speaking in an interview Blessed Generation leader Precious Loti said they are preparing to release their second album anytime this year and that they would want to let fans sample out some of the tracks that will be included in the album.

Loti said 'Thandizeni' is the song that the persona is seeking God's intervention to overcome temptations and they have featured saxxes to give it a different feel.

"This is one of the best songs produced in a creative manner and even the message is rich. In this days the devil is coming with so many ways to trap Christians, now this song we are asking God to protect and give us courage to overcome those temptations," he said

He said their focus in the upcoming album is to bring people closer to God through praise and worship songs and also giving hope to the hopeless and that they are taking time to develop good and meaningful songs worth listening and easy to digest.

According to Loti, in the forth coming album the group has fused a diverse of genres in an attempt to reach many people who have different likes and people should expect mature music.

Blessed Generation came in the limelight in 2017 when they released their debut album which is still the people's choice in different radio stations.

