Angola: World Bank Invests Akz 10 Mln in Health Sector

23 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — World Health said it is spending 10 million kwanzas monthly on the Municipal Health sector of Icolo e Bengo, Luanda, from this year aimed to improve the functioning of the local health facilities.

This was confirmed Wednesday to Angop by the Municipal Health director, Alexandrina Fernandes, stating that the WB-monitored funding will help improve the quality of healthcare and medicine.

In addition to the financing, Alexandrina Fernandes also announced plan for training of staff of the sector.

