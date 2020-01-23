Mozambique: Nyusi Appoints Two More Ministers

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday appointed Nyeleti Mondlane as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, replacing Cidalia Chauque.

In the previous government, Mondlane was Minister of Youth and Sport. Prior to that, she held the post of Deputy Foreign Minister.

She is the daughter of the founder and first President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), Eduardo Mondlane, who was assassinated by the Portuguese colonial regime in 1969.

Nyusi also appointed Ana Comoana as Minister of State Administration and the Public Service. She takes over from Carmelita Namashalua, who has become Minister of Education and Human Development.

Comoana was previously the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, and in Nyusi's first term of office she was also the official spokesperson for the Council of Ministers (Cabinet).

The new government is not yet complete. Nyusi has not appointed a Minister of Youth and Sport or a Minister of Veterans' Affairs, and there is no sign that he plans to abolish either of these ministries.

The President has also not yet appointed any deputy ministers.