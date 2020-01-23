Nigeria: Supreme Court's Judgement On Imo Election Wicked, Corrupt - Anglican Bishops

22 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye, Anayo Okoli

Enugu — The Bishops of Anglican Church on Wednesday rejected the Supreme Court judgment on the Imo State governorship election.

The apex court had a fortnight ago sacked Emeka Ihedioha and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of the state.

Rejecting the judgment as "wicked and corrupt," the bishops warned that failure to reverse the decision could attract the wrath of God on the Supreme Court justices.

The clerics also called for the immediate resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, saying he is not qualified to head the nation's judiciary.

The Anglican bishops, who spoke through the Archbishop of Enugu Province, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, described the judgment as kangaroo and unacceptable to the people of Imo State.

He said: "I am speaking the minds of most of the Bishops of the Anglican Church that we are very much discontented and very much in disagreement with the kangaroo judgment of the Supreme Court on what has happened in Imo State.

"We sincerely feel disappointed with the Chief Justice of Nigeria who has not got his facts correct and we feel that that judgment is wicked and corrupt."

