Sierra Leone/Senegal: Sierra Leone Female U-20 Resumes Training for Senegal's Return Leg

23 January 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Sierra Leone Female Under 20 team has on Wednesday, January 22, resumed training ahead of their FIFA U-20 preliminary qualifier return leg tie against Senegal in Pikin, Senegal.

Sierra Leone suffered a 0-1 defeat at home to Senegal in the first leg in Bo city, but the tie is still not over as the return leg is just two weeks away.

Coach Alhaji Foray and girls resumed training at the Sierra Leone Football Academy after three days' rest as they prepared for a positive run away in Senegal.

Coach Foray said as a technical team, they were working assiduously with the players to improve on the areas that they performed poorly as a team during the first leg.

He said the girls were focused on the task ahead, which is to eliminate their Senegalese counterparts, and confirmed that they are working on the athletic prowess of the ladies to improve on their performance in the return leg in Senegal.

The return leg encounter is scheduled for February 1st 2020 at the Alasan Djigo Pikin stadium in Senegal.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.