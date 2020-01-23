Nigeria: How Prof Kabiru Bala Emerged New VC of Abu

22 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Isa SA'idu

Zaria — The Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria on Wednesday announced Professor Kabiru Bala as the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

He is to take over from the incumbent, Professor Ibrahim Garba, whose tenure would come to an end on 30th April, 2020.

Professor Bala is a professor of Building, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor; and Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies of the university among many others.

The council, under the chairmanship of Malam Adamu Fika, made this known at the Arewa House, Kaduna where the interview and the council meeting took place.

After the completion of the interview of contestants by the council, members deliberated and made the announcement this evening.

With this development, the intrigues that shrouded the selection of the new helmsman of the university have come to an end.

Eighteen professors were shortlisted at the council meeting of January 6, but were later reduced to 11.

Seven of the applicants either voluntarily withdrew or were dropped on account of age and other reasons.

Professor Ibrahim Mu'uta was the first to withdraw his consent to contest followed by Professors Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi and Abubakar Sani Sambo.

Among those that were dropped on account of age, according to findings, are Professors Zakari Mohammed, Shafiu Abdullahi and Nuhu Mohammed Jamo.

Professor Musa Hassan of the university's Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences was dropped as he has not spent ten years as a professor, Daily Trust learnt.

Therefore, Professors Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine, Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS, Kabiru Bala, Building, Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy and Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology slugged it out at the interview.

Others were Professors Kabir Sabitu, Isa Marte Hussaini, Abdullahi A. Umar, Ibrahim Musa Umar, Idris Isa Funtua and Sani Ahmed Miko, Daily Trust learnt.

