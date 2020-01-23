Africa: Technology Can Help Track Choices to Balance Nutrition and Climate Impact

press release

Like the popular fitness apps, which help users track their exercise activities, food intake and more, an app called Evocco aims to give consumers information about their shopping habits to help cut their carbon footprint by estimating the climate impact of their choices.

By taking a photograph of food receipts, shoppers can check their score which combines the climate impact of the food they've bought with their nutritional value, helping customers get the most nutritious food for the lowest climate impact.

"We see food as the first step in somebody's climate action journey," said Hugh Weldon, Evocco co-founder and Young Champion of the Earth for Europe 2018. "With this tool, we aim to make it easier for people to join the climate movement."

At the start of the year as a Young Champion, Evocco had completed its first alpha tests with users of the Android smartphone app. The company was a team of five. Then, the design was overhauled based on feedback from testers, and the team refocused for a public release originally slated for January 2019.

"The year has been one of many lessons for Evocco," said Weldon. "Technology challenges and changes in the team saw the launch of the app delayed. Targets had to be reconsidered, and the team had to be restructured."

Yet despite challenges, Evocco's Weldon was named on many of Ireland's hottest upcoming talent lists and honored in the Ten Outstanding Young Persons awards. Weldon and the Evocco team presented at climate change conferences in New York, Xiamen, Nairobi, Stockholm, Estoril, and at a climate youth festival in Dax.

"These opportunities have resulted in huge personal growth for me and have boosted the credibility of Evocco immensely," said Weldon. "There have also been further opportunities that we simply did not have the capacity to take.

There have been serious challenges this year, too.

"The effects have been a real setback but we have learned some important lessons. With few resources, we have had to find other ways to launch our technology and use our data to the best advantage. In the end, the challenges we have faced have forced us to become more resourceful and to find low-tech solutions. It's been a huge challenge, but we're really excited to be almost there."

In April 2019, Evocco launched Tracker in Ireland, allowing shoppers to upload their food receipts and receive an email star rating for their basket, with tips to improve. Then in May, Ursula Clarke joined as Head of Software Development, Evocco's first senior tech hire and a huge boost to the team.

"Over the course of the year, our business plan has evolved greatly, and in addition to our consumer app, we are excited to launch a corporate product in January. This allows employees to compete against each other on sustainability, and has sparked some great interest," said Weldon.

With the first cohort of users in Ireland already enjoying the benefits of the Evocco app, the focus is now to grow user numbers and secure investment from angels and venture capitalists.

Clementine O'Connor, sustainable food systems expert at the United Nations Environment Programme, said: "Food systems generate around 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Shifting to healthy sustainable diets is one of the most powerful things individuals can do to reduce their climate impact, while improving their own health and well-being. "Evocco's app provides a really practical tool to help consumers understand the impact of their food purchases and make small changes to make their diet more sustainable."

Do you have what it takes to be a Young Champion of the Earth? Stay tuned to our website. Applications open in January. Pressing submit makes you part of our change-maker community - get involved and be part of the conversation on environmental change.

The Young Champions of the Earth Prize, powered by Covestro, is UN Environment Programme's leading initiative to engage youth in tackling the world's most pressing environmental challenges.