Mozambique: Consensus Reached At Health Meeting

Maputo — Mozambique's Coordination Mechanism for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria on Wednesday reached consensus on the need to create strong and resilient health systems that can respond effectively to the challenges of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The consensus emerged from a two day debate in Maputo, which was part of the national dialogue to develop proposals for the use of the finance allocated to Mozambique by the Global Fund. The coordination mechanism consists of members of the government, the private sector, civil society, NGOs and partners of the health sector.

750 million US dollars has been approved for Mozambique, but access to this finance is only possible by submitting consistent projects that have been discussed in a forum for national dialogue in each country, in an initial phase, and which then pass through assessment by the Global Fund itself to judge their viability.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Coordination Mechanism, Francisco Mbofana, sad at the end of the meeting that the consensus reached included the construction of resilient and sustainable clinical health services in all communities across the country, which would involve all the vital forces in Mozambican society, in controlling the epidemiological picture of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, which remain the country's main public health problems.

"Among the consensus reached in this national dialogue, we can stress the need to strengthen the health systems in our country, to control the three diseases", he said.

This was of great importance, Mbofana added, to ensure that, if the resources allocated from the Global Fund or elsewhere were to decline, then the health systems could continue functioning normally, and provide citizens with good quality services.

"We need community health units with integrated services which are aimed at benefitting individuals", he said. "When we speak of strengthening the systems, we are talking about their infrastructures, health workers, equipment and inputs".

Mbofana added that it is the duty of the government and of all other actors In the health sector to ensure that politicians, civil society and NGOs understand the role and importance of developing a health sector capable of meeting new challenges.

All the findings and recommendations from the meeting will now be placed in a matrix to be used as a guide for follow-up actions.