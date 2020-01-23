Namibians in China Safe From Caronavirus

23 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

Namibia's ambassador to China, Elia Kaiyamo, on Tuesday said, so far no Namibian has been reported to have been affected by the recent outbreak of the corona virus that is spreading fast in China.

This comes after Chinese authorities recently confirmed that so far six people have died and over 300 are sick as a result of the Coronavirus and urged people to cover their mouths and noses to avoid being infected by the virus as it can be transmitted from animals to humans or humans to humans.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Kaiyamo,warned Namibians residing in China to be cautious and not fall victim to the virus reported in various cities, including the capital city, Beijing. According to the United States of America's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals and in rare cases humans.

They are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Their symptoms are similar to a common cold which includes a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache, fever, which can last for a couple of days.

- Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.