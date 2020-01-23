Namibians in China Safe From Caronavirus

Namibia's ambassador to China, Elia Kaiyamo, on Tuesday said, so far no Namibian has been reported to have been affected by the recent outbreak of the corona virus that is spreading fast in China.

This comes after Chinese authorities recently confirmed that so far six people have died and over 300 are sick as a result of the Coronavirus and urged people to cover their mouths and noses to avoid being infected by the virus as it can be transmitted from animals to humans or humans to humans.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Kaiyamo,warned Namibians residing in China to be cautious and not fall victim to the virus reported in various cities, including the capital city, Beijing. According to the United States of America's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals and in rare cases humans.

They are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Their symptoms are similar to a common cold which includes a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache, fever, which can last for a couple of days.

- Nampa