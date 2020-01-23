Zimbabwe: Sexy Pole Dancer Cum Musician, Bev in Surprise Wedding

23 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Sexy pole dancer cum musician, Beverly Sibanda caught the nation by surprise Thursday when she appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court to wed one Chambuka Mufudzi.

Finer details on the couple's relationship and wedding details had not been established at the time of publishing.

But sources in the entertainment circles hint that the newly wed husband is based in the United Kingdom.

However, the bottle-stunt artiste who is known as Bev in the entertainment circles has made several headlines in the local media which have drawn controversy.

In 2017, Bev who was two months pregnant claimed that the pregnancy belonged to local musician Andy Muridzo.

However, Muridzo denied the claims although he admitted having an affair with her in 2016.

In 2014, popular Prophet Walter Magaya offered Bev a new lease of life after encouraging her to turn to Jesus Christ and repent. Magaya also gave her capital to start a business.

Bev soon abandoned her new life and went back to her raunchy dancing business.

Born Junior Lizzy Zinhu in Chitungwiza on 3 April 1991, Bev is the last born in a family of 10.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.