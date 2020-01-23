Liberia: Sen. Lawrence Leads Investigation Into VP Taylor's Complaint

Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence has been appointed as head of a five - man committee to probe Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor's [absence] from work and her recent communication to the Liberian Senate.

The President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert T. Chie has constituted the committee which includes Sen. Kangar-Lawrence; Grand Cape Mount County Sen. Varney Sherman; River Gee County Sen. Conmany B. Wesseh; Bomi County Sen. Sando Johnson and Montserrado County Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon.

The committee is set up to work with the various ministries and agencies of the Executive Branch to ensure that the matter raised by Vice President Howard - Taylor is resolved and the Vice President can return to work.

Recently, Vice President Taylor wrote the President Pro-tempore requesting his intervention in relation to budgetary support to her office as Vice President.

In her communication, she said since last year she met with members of the Liberian Senate to inform them of the difficulties she was undergoing with some members of the Executive Branch regarding budgetary support to her office and the need for their intervention.

She noted that they agreed that they would have intervened and things would have gotten better, but things have not improved after waiting.

"I am saddened to inform you, as elders of our Nation, that the situation remains that bills due my office from 2018-2019 are still not paid and the operational expenses which I needed for the effective running or functioning of my office (Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia), during 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020 budget years have not been paid," Madam Taylor explains.

She furthers that the situation has left her without the proper security arrangements for her safe movements and without the ability to provide necessities for her office."Currently, the security vehicles, including 2 bullet proof vehicles, needed for my movements have still not been provided to my detail," she says.

"As a result, I have been unable to leave my home over the past 3 weeks. I am therefore constrained to inform this Honorable Body that due to the constraints described, I am unable to attend to my duties during this opening of the 3rd Session of the 54th National Legislature 2020 until these constraints are attended to," she concludes.