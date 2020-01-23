Liberia: Weah to Run for Third Term?

23 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Othello B. Garblah

-Rep Pelam raps on changing constitution

Just as he enters the third year of his first term, House Representative Munah Pelham has hinted of plans by her party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to alter the constitution and ensure that President George Weah runs for a third term.

Speaking in a recent interview Rep. Pelham who has been absence on the Liberian political scene for over a year due to a protracted illness said the Weah regime will get to a point where it will seek a referendum to amend the constitution to allow Weah to contest for a third term.

"We will get to a point where we will seek a referendum to amend the constitution to have Ambassador George Weah sitting as our President for a third term," Rep Pelham said amidst cheers in an AP Interview at the CDC's headquarters.

Rep. Pelham further disclosed that she was making a prediction about altering the Constitution to have President Weah contest for a third term and that will surely come to pass.

"You could never imagine this is a prediction and I can tell you it will come to pass," she added.

Rep Pelham who is trying to make her presence felt after a long absence here has just upped the debate among ruling party faithful to another level. Though it has not been official but many Cdcians have joked that Weah could probably be a life time president.

What the Constitution says about term limits

The Liberian constitution calls for a two term limit for a president and no president has ever in the history of Liberia attempted to alter the constitution to seek third term at least not publicly like is the case with the CDC regime.

Article 50 of the Liberian 1986 Constitution says, "The Executive Power of the Republic shall be

vested in the President who shall be Head of State, Head of Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia. The president shall be elected by universal adult suffrage of registered voters in the Republic and shall hold office for a term of six years commencing at noon on the third working Monday in January of the year immediately following the elections. No person shall serve as President for more than two terms."

The executive power of the state is vested in the President of Liberia, who is entrusted to faithfully execute the laws of the country. Among the changes made to the presidency from the previous constitution include the introduction of term limits, prohibiting the President from serving more than two terms, and the reduction of presidential terms from eight years to six.

The Liberian Constitution of 1847 was the first constitution of Liberia. It was mostly modeled on the Constitution of the United States, it remained in effect from its adoption on 26 July 1847 until its suspension by the People's Redemption Council on 12 April 1980.

The July 26, 1847 Constitution was approve in a referendum on 27 September 1847. It has since seen several amendments from 1847 to 1980.

Among these amendments, the term length of the president was extended to four years in 1908, and to eight years in 1934. The 1986 Constitution saw the term length of the president being reduced from 8 years to six years and limited to two terms.

Furthermore, the Constitution provides that in the event of the assumption of the presidency by the Vice President in the event of the President's death, resignation, incapacity or removal, the Vice President will be not considered to have served a term in office for the purpose of term limits.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.