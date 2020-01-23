Liberia: Tweah Forecasts 2020 Recovery

-As he signs 3.7m PPAA with World Bank

Finance Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah has predicted that the country will begin to show some sign of recovery beginning this year 2020, while indicating that there will be increase prospect for the subsequent years.

Speaking Tuesday January 21, during the signing of the Preparatory Project Advancement Agreement of US$3.7 million out of US$40 million Fisheries Agreement between the World Bank and the Government of Liberia, Tweah acknowledged the challenges faced by Liberians in 2019.

He, stated that the government is working with vigor to turn things around in 2020 and the years moving forward."Going forward, there will be challenges, but we are going to overcome them through the robust implementation of the mandate of the president," Minister Tweah averred.

He said the country is currently making progress with regard to the fiscal and monetary sectors, adding that confidence is being restored at the Central Bank of Liberia, while giving an upbeat appraisal of the significant reforms done in the fiscal and monetary spheres which according to him have begun to yield positive results.

He disclosed that the government is currently working with the World Bank to deliver on the pavement of the Ganta-Zwedru road corridor and that 'yellow machines' for the pavement will arrive during Dry Season of 2021. He added that the second stretch from Tappita to Zwedru is set for 2022. He also mentioned that when completed, the Sanniquellie-Laquatuo, will serve as trade link with Cote d'Iviore and boost trade and commerce along that corridor.

Speaking further, Tweah added that the government has paid all arrears owed the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation nearly all of which predates the current government.

He disclosed further that government has begun processing the payment of about US$600,000 of US$1 million owed the Liberia Electricity Corporation and that additional payments to clear the entire debt to the Corporation will be made in the next few weeks..

He, however thanked the World Bank for its support to the government, and the meaningful projects they have supported under this administration.He noted that Liberia's partnership with the World Bank is expected to move towards transformative and impactful projects for jobs creation.

He added that the Bank is looking towards additional financing in the amount of US$75 million for scaling up agriculture. The Minister thanked the Director of the National Fishery Authority Emma Glassco for her passion and outstanding leadership aimed at transforming the fisheries sector.

Also speaking, World Bank Country Manager, Dr. Khwima Nthara, said the Bank believes making an impact in the sector will be transformative, and that supporting Liberia in the right and significant way was important. The Country Manager expressed the hope that Liberia can get the requisite qualification from EU to enable the sector gain access to the EU market and thereby attract significant investments.

The Project, he said, will help monitoring capabilities by putting in place systems for industrial fishing, while increasing sea patrols to curtail illegal fishing.

He enjoined NaFAA and the West African Fishery Authority to integrate lessons.

Dr. Nthara also expressed commendations for the development vision of President Weah's government which is embedded in the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and assured the Bank's continual support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The US$40 million project titled "Sustainable Management of the Fisheries Project" aims to sustain the gains of the WARFP in Liberia and develop national capacities to improve the value-added and increase the economic contribution of the fisheries sector and the restoration of key infrastructure to enhance the sector's contribution to the economy.

The new World Bank National Fisheries Project will focus on the rehabilitation and expansion of the Mesurado Fishing Pier to a state-of-the-art modern fishing port with onshore processing facilities for value addition. The Project will also prioritize the establishment of landing jetties in five coastal counties with densely populated fishing communities such as Montserrado, Grand Bassa among others in an effort to reduce huge post-harvest loss and supply the domestic market with high quality of fish products which has a fish demand deficit of 33, 000 metric tons.