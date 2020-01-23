Liberia: German Investor Killed in Grand Bassa

23 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

-Police hunt for suspects

Reports reaching the NewDawn newspaper says a German investor operating a logging company in Grand Bassa County has been killed in Buchanan by unknown men believed to be armed robbers.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, 22 January, and the detachment of Liberia National Police (LNP) in the county has launched an investigation into the matter, reports say.The investor, named Mr. Juergen Schedema was said to have been shot within his International Constant Logging Company's vicinity by the unknown men.

According to residents in the area, it is the first time in the history of the county for such a high profile killing to be carried out against a foreign national there.The locals are making demands that everything must be done as humanly possible by the government to probe the murder.

The citizens in Grand Bassa have expressed concern that this incident sends a negative signal to the outside world about the safety of foreign nationals doing business in Liberia.

The reported death of the businessman was received with shock by many citizens of the county, prompting a call on government to timely investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, prior to the incident, there has been a misunderstanding between citizens of #3B in Grand Bassa County over land and benefit for the citizens.

It has not however been established whether the International Constant Logging Company is operating in that part of the county.The forest land conflict led to series of meetings between aggrieved citizens of the county and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) to resolve the matter.

The aggrieved #3B citizens at the time requested the management of the FDA to replace the Forest Representative of the FDA and that the benefit of the area should be received from their forest land, among others.

It is also yet to be established by the Liberia National Police whether the killers of the investor ever toke away valuables and money from the home of the victim following the incident.

Up to press time on 22 January, no arrest had been made by the police here, and there was no official statement issued by the Ministry of Information or other institutions in the sector. The police did not respond to call from this paper for further inquiry on the matter.

