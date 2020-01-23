Ghana: Major Mahama Murder Case - Last Prosecution Witness Testifies

The fourteenth and last prosecution witness, in the case in which Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was allegedly murdered at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region yesterday testified before the Accra High Court.

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwa stationed at the Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, said he was a member of the team assigned to investigate the case at Denkyira Obuasi on May 30,2017.

"In May 2017, I was stationed at the homicide unit at the CID Headquarters," he said.

On May 29, 2017, the witness said he was at the Homicide Unit of the CID Headquarters.

"I was at the office when I was called to the office of ACP Baffour Apenteng in connection with the murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama," Chief Insp Agyakwa stated.

"He told me a team had been formed to travel to Denkyire Obuasi to conduct investigations into the death of Captain Adam Mahama," he stated.

The witness told the court that he saw cement blocks, stones, metal bar, sticks, and cement block with blood, the implements used in murdering the late soldier.

Chief Insp Agyakwa said when the investigative team arrived at Denkyira Obuasi township, everybody had deserted the town.

He said the team spent about 10 days conducting investigations at Diaso, Denkyria Obuasi and Accra.

According to him, 57 suspects were arrested in the course of investigation.

Chief Inspector Agyakwa told the court that the team showed the lynching video to the suspects and they (suspects) identified themselves in the video, and what each one of them did in the video except William Baah, the first accused and Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi.

He said that the deceased left the military base on a walk to Denkyria Obuasi and that when he reached the outskirts, Major Mahama interacted with some women, and one of them saw a pistol at the back of the deceased and mistook him for an armed robber.

The late Major Mahama, an officer with the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp, Accra, was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, and on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, an Assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The case has been adjourned to February 4 at 9am.