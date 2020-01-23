Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes Next Week

Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday January 28, 2020, to commence the fourth and final session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

A Commencement Instrument, 2020, signed by the First Deputy Speaker of the House, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the first sitting of the meeting would commence at 10 a.m of January 28.

"Know ye all men that in exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of article 112 of the [1992] Constitution, I, Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and 10 O' clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to be the time at which the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence," the Instrument read.

"A session of Parliament shall be held at such place within Ghana and shall commence at such time as the Speaker may, by constitutional instrument, appoint," the Constitution stipulates.

During the meeting, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in line with article 67 is expected to present the 2019 State of the Nation Address, his penultimate one before his term expires on January 6, 2021.

"The President," the Constitution provides"shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation."

The House is also expected to pass bills, approve loans and enter international agreements on behalf of the country.