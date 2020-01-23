Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes Next Week

23 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday January 28, 2020, to commence the fourth and final session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

A Commencement Instrument, 2020, signed by the First Deputy Speaker of the House, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the first sitting of the meeting would commence at 10 a.m of January 28.

"Know ye all men that in exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of article 112 of the [1992] Constitution, I, Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and 10 O' clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to be the time at which the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence," the Instrument read.

"A session of Parliament shall be held at such place within Ghana and shall commence at such time as the Speaker may, by constitutional instrument, appoint," the Constitution stipulates.

During the meeting, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in line with article 67 is expected to present the 2019 State of the Nation Address, his penultimate one before his term expires on January 6, 2021.

"The President," the Constitution provides"shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation."

The House is also expected to pass bills, approve loans and enter international agreements on behalf of the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.