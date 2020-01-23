Ghana: Environmental Sanitation Taskforce Inaugurated in Accra

PThe Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) on Tuesday inaugurated a special taskforce on environmental sanitation to help attain the vision of government to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The committee which would be chaired by the sector Minister, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has members drawn from the ministries of Works and Housing, Health, Local Government and Rural Development and Roads and Highways.

Other ministries are Information, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Inner City and Zongo Development and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

Inaugurating it, Mrs Dapaah said the taskforce would work along other allied services including Zoomlion, a subsidiary of Jospong Group of Companies and Jekora Ventures.

She said the taskforce was mandated to assess the current solid waste management challenges and propose solutions, coordinate and monitor performance of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Among other things, the minister stated that the taskforce has a life span of 12 months effective January 21, 2020, and would be meeting on the first Tuesday of every month.

She said the MSWR would coordinate and host the secretariat of the taskforce which is also charged to address other issues, including health, plastic waste, drainage systems and road traffic regulations among others.

Mrs Dapaah who took office about one and half years ago, having been transferred from the Ministry of Aviation said she was optimistic that the taskforce was capable of making Accra a city envied by other countries in Africa.

She appealed to the media to support the cause of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Kwame Siaw Agyepong, said the initiative was laudable and urged Ghanaians to help make it successful.

He singled out Mrs Dapaah for praise and stressed that his company was committed to the cause of making Accra clean.