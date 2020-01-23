South Africa: Good Progress Made in Vaal River Clean-Up

23 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Managing Director of the East Rand Water Care Company (ERWAT), Tumelo Gopane, says steady progress is being made in the Vaal River clean-up project.

Giving an update to the Water and Sanitation Minister during a recent visit, Gopane said a lot of waste water networks in Vereeniging have been cleared, which has resulted in the increase of water flow to waste water treatment plants.

"Before unblocking the sewage systems, only 20% of waste water could reach the treatment plants and 80% of it would be lost to spillage," Gopane said.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, recently visited the Vaal River Intervention Project in Emfuleni, Johannesburg. She said her department is working to ensure that spillage in the Vaal River does not happen again.

"It has taken us a long time to get to this point, as we know that the problem of spillage has been going on for an extended period of time. However, I would like to assure the community and the rest of South Africa that government is committed to doing things differently, and to ensure that people live in dignity," Sisulu said.

She appealed to the local community to protect their infrastructure and ensure that there is no vandalism. She also emphasised the importance of all stakeholders in the Vaal River Intervention Project to play their part in order to ensure the success of the project.

The business community has committed itself to working with the project leaders and Vaal community to ensure that the intervention succeeds.

Gopane appealed to communities not to throw foreign objects in the waste water pipelines. He also called on Emfuleni Local Municipality to enforce the existing and updated by-laws, and to educate communities of the gravity of throwing unwanted objects in the sewage system.

A follow up meeting is expected to be held in June, where ERWAT will provide details on the project's progress.

About the project

ERWAT, an entity of government specialising in wastewater treatment, was appointed to take over and build on the progress that began with the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) between December 2018 and end of November 2019.

Ten contractors were appointed and 117 local people from Emfuleni were employed for the project.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Environment
Southern Africa
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.