Zimbabwe: Tyson to Challenge 'Vindictive' Mnangagwa Over Farm Seizure

23 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Exiled former ZANU-PF political commissar, Savior Kasukuwere is fuming over the seizure of his Mazowe farm by government and has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being a vindictive leader.

In an interview with 263Chat, Kasukuwere confirmed being served with a letter signed by Lands minister Perrence Shiri informing him of government decision to withdraw offer for the land for downsizing purposes.

However, the #TysonWabantu movement leader views the government move as cheap politics which he will not allow to go unchallenged.

"Nothing defines ED more than being a vindictive leader. He will hurt all the leaders he is working with thin the party very soon.You can't take me down cause I am down already but he might actually hoist me up," said Kasukuwere.

"This is in contrast with the constitution and on how it should be done according to the law, this is a part and parcel of the political persecution on those who are against the government and we are victims of power grab," added Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere was a key figure behind a ZANU PF faction named G40 targeted by the military during the November 2017 military coup that dethroned former President Robert Mugabe.

He warned Mnangagwa that his time could be up soon as people are tired of the economic crisis currently bedeviling the nation.

"ZANU PF has been hijacked and there is no way we are going to let this continue happening, seasons come, seasons go," he said.

G40Kasukuwerer farmPresidentt Emmerson MnangagwaProf Jonathan MoyoRobert Mugabe

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.