South Africa: Anderson Crashes Out of Australian Open

Cape Town — South Africa's Kevin Anderson bowed out of the Australian Open on Thursday after a second-round defeat to 29th seeded American Taylor Fritz .

The 22-year-old Fritz came back from two sets down to win 4-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2 .

It appeared as though Anderson, 33, was coasting when he led by two sets and 4-2 in the third set, only for the American to stage a remarkable comeback.

Fritz broke back in the third set and went on to win it on a tie-break, before coasting through the final two sets.

Anderson, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, is currently ranked No 122 on the ATP rankings after an injury-riddled 2019 and will be gutted at letting slip a big opportunity to move deeper into the year's first Grand Slam.

Fritz will next face Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem - a player Anderson would not have minded facing as the South African boasts a 7-2 win-loss record against Thiem.

South Africa's other singles contestant, Lloyd Harris , lost in the first round to Argentine 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman.

In the men's doubles, South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his new Austrian partner Oliver Marach are through to the second round where they will play little-known Argentine Andres Molteni and his Monagasque partner, Hugo Nys on Friday.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24