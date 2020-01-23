South Africa: Police Crackdown Drug Dealer With Drugs Worth More Than R40 000

press release

The Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Detectives busted a 32-year-old man subsequent to be found in possession of cocaine, cat and crystal meth. Yesterday the SAPS members searched the suspect's house in Robyn Street, Kathu, and during the search drugs were found hidden in the house and inside the vehicle which was parked in the suspect's yard.

Drugs to the value of more than R40 000 were confiscated, vehicle was also confiscated as it was also instrumental in drug activities including crystal meth pipes worth R2 500.

The arrest of the suspect has been welcomed by the Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Detective Commander, Brigadier De Waal and Major General Bean, the Cluster Commander of the John Taolo Gaetsewe. The suspect is expected to appear before the Kathu Magistrate's Court on Friday, 24 January 2020 on a charge of dealing in drugs.