South Africa: An Inquest Docket Opened After Two Learners Died When a Wall Collapsed On Them

press release

The police in Sekgosese outside Mankweng have opened a case of inquest after two learners, were allegedly killed when a wall collapsed on them.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, 22 January 2020 at about 11:15, at Lekgolo Primary Schòol at Ga-Mamaila Village. The deceased and other learners were reportedly standing next to the wall when the trailer of a truck delivering food as part of the school feeding scheme crashed into it. The portion of the wall collapsed on the children, killing two instantly and seriously injuring the other three.

The two learners were identified as 07-year-old boy, Sello Fortunate Mohale and 05-year-old girl, Rethabile Nakana.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is being investigated.