South Africa: An Inquest Docket Opened After Two Learners Died When a Wall Collapsed On Them

23 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Sekgosese outside Mankweng have opened a case of inquest after two learners, were allegedly killed when a wall collapsed on them.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, 22 January 2020 at about 11:15, at Lekgolo Primary Schòol at Ga-Mamaila Village. The deceased and other learners were reportedly standing next to the wall when the trailer of a truck delivering food as part of the school feeding scheme crashed into it. The portion of the wall collapsed on the children, killing two instantly and seriously injuring the other three.

The two learners were identified as 07-year-old boy, Sello Fortunate Mohale and 05-year-old girl, Rethabile Nakana.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is being investigated.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.