South Africa: A 23-Year-Old Robber to Appear Before Kuruman Magistrate Court

press release

Kuruman Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit Detective Sergeant Lebogang Serati was busy conducting foot patrols in Kuruman CBD on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 when at about 10:00, he noticed a young man robbing a 70-year-old man.

It was reported that the old man was assaulted by the young man who robbed him of his money.

Sergeant Serati immediately managed to apprehend and arrest the suspect.

The 70-year-old victim was overcome with appreciation for the swift actions by Sergeant Serati which resulted in his money being returned to him.

The suspect will appear before Kuruman Magistrate's Court soon.

Major General Bean commended the member for his vigilance and alertness while conducting foot patrols in and around the CBD so that JTG communities can feel safe and protected.