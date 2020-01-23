South Africa: Festive Season Road Death Toll Decreases By 10 Percent

The number of festive season roads deaths has decreased, according to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula said the number of fatal road crashes were reduced by 3% from 1 438 in 2018/2019 to 1 390 in 2019/2020. This resulted in a 10% reduction in the number of fatalities from 1 789 in 2018/2019 to 1 617 in 222019/2020.

The highest number of roads deaths was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, with 354. There were 254 in Gauteng and 217 in Limpopo.

The Free State recorded a 35% reduction in fatalities - the highest reduction in the country - while Mpumalanga recorded a decline of 23% and Western Cape road deaths declined by 19%.

The period under review was from December 1 to January 15.

More to follow.

Source: News24