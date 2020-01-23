South Africa: Homeless Attacks - Case Delayed Again, Even Though Investigation Was Finalised in 2019

23 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The case of a man accused of stabbing two homeless people in Tshwane has been postponed for further investigation, even though the investigation was completed last year and the matter was trial ready in August 2019.

Manus Mothupi briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning where the case was postponed to February 10.

In August 2019, News24 reported that the investigation had been completed and that the case, which was transferred to the Pretoria Regional Court, was ready for trial.

But on Thursday, it was postponed again.

According to the charge sheet, Mothupi faces two attempted murder charges.

The first charge stems from the attempted murder of a homeless man who was stabbed near Magnolia Park on February 21. It is alleged that the accused used a butcher's knife to stab the man in the stomach, hand and left knee.

The second attempted murder charge stems from an attack on another homeless man on March 3, also in Magnolia Park. Mothupi allegedly stabbed him in his left arm and chest.

During his bail application, Mothupi denied the allegations.

In an affidavit, he said: "The complainant made the complaint falsely as nothing happened between me and anyone else in Pretoria. The complainant created a wrong story against me."

Mothupi said he intended to plead not guilty and would disclose his version at the trial.

News24 previously reported that Mothupi said he lived in a hostel in Tembisa, but visited Tshwane to look for work.

He became homeless for a period of time because he had no money to return to Tembisa or Limpopo, where his father lives.

Source: News24

