Kenya: Worry Over Growing Swarm of Locusts in Turkana

23 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Warutumo

Panic has gripped residents of Turkana County following reports that the swarm of locusts there is growing bigger.

There were also reports that desert locusts that have ravaged vegetation in North Eastern were entering the country through Kibish, Todonyang in Turkana North and Kapedo in the neighbouring Baringo County.

A spot check at Kapua in Turkana Central found the insects had destroyed large tracts of vegetation much needed by the region's livestock.

Administrator Mr David Etelej said most affected areas are Kankudmeri, Morodoo and Nabwel Ekorot, as well as parts along the Kapua Belt all the way to Lomil in Loima Sub-county.

Mr Etelej said he advised all pastoralists to move their livestock to alternative grazing grounds.

GROWING MENACE

Kalokol MCA Simon Nang'iro voiced concern over the invasion, saying tree locusts had already caused severe damage.

Mr Nang'iro warned of a crisis for pastoralists and other residents of Turkana North.

He called upon the national and county governments to quickly contain the situation before it affects the entire county.

Paul Simiyu, a farm manager in Natot village also asked the government to help farmers prevent or minimise loses and ensure food security.

Crops on thousands of acres along the Turkwel Corridor all the way to Katilu, where there is a large irrigation scheme, remain under threat.

