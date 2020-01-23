Kenya: Two Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Arrested in Tana River

Security has been beefed up in Tana River County after locals reportedly spotted six armed men believed to be Al-Shabaab militants in Bula village.

County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng said the suspects were seen crossing River Tana from Garissa side to Lagbadana village on Wednesday in a boat.

Police have been deployed to man all communication posts, public offices and places that are likely to be attacked.

Locals apprehended Mohammed Omar Ali, 43, as he asked for direction to nearest police stations and churches.

LAPTOP RECOVERED

"He claimed he was going to Nairobi through Garissa, we did not understand how he ended up in Hola area when there is only one way to Nairobi from Garissa," said Mr Ochieng.

The items recovered from the suspect included laptop with codes and locations of various foreign communication installations such as San Marco mast in Malindi.

The San Marco mast is used for launching of satellites by American forces. The second suspect Abdalla Mohamed Abdalla, 20, was arrested in Laza Town.

VIGILANT

Upon interrogation, he claimed that he was on his way to Garissa via Hola from Mombasa. He was found in possession of a Kenyan identity card, a copy of primary school certificate and Sh13,600.

Both the suspects were handed over to the Anti -Terrorist Police Unit for interrogation. Mr Ochieng has urged locals to stay vigilant and report any suspicious characters.

"Tana River County is targeted for terror attack, we have put measures in place by ensuring that all communication masts, vital installations, places of worship, schools and other social places are all guarded on a 24 hour basis," he said.