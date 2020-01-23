Kenya: Leaked Online Chat Reveals How Private Hospitals Have Been Exploiting Patients

23 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Private health facilities are on spot yet again following a public uproar over how they have made healthcare a money-minting enterprise.

A leaked conversation on Twitter by a user with the @Owaahh shows hospital bosses set daily targets for the number of patients who should be admitted.

With these targets, doctors will admit patients who do not necessarily require to be admitted.

The conversation seems to be between medics at Nairobi Women's Hospital Nakuru branch.

According to a Twitter thread, patients gave detailed accounts of over-billing, unnecessary procedures and admissions.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council on Wednesday said it was investigating complaints on social media about over-billing.

It further urged affected members of the public to file complaints.

During an interview with NTV, Dr Daniel Yumbya, the CEO, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board said he has written a letter to Nairobi Women Hospital, giving them three days to give a report of the accusations to the council.

"People are saying they have been told to go out and look for more patients - detain these patients. That is something we need to investigate. As soon as the hospital responds, I'm double sure the council will make a decision of visiting and evaluating beginning a particular period," Dr Yumbya told NTV.

He also urged the public to give them a case they can investigate.

The Nairobi Women's Hospital Nakuru branch did not respond to queries from NTV and instead directed them to the headquarters in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.