Kenya: 21 Injured in Grisly Road Accident Involving Kenya Mpya Bus

23 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Twenty-one people were on Wednesday afternoon injured after a bus and a lorry were involved in an accident along the Thika superhighway in Juja.

The Kenya Mpya bus rammed head-on with a canter lorry transporting bricks.

Confirming the incident, Juja Police Commander Dorothy Migarusha said three people sustained serious injuries while 18 others are nursing minor injuries.

Some of the injured were rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital while other causalities were taken to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) hospital.

Eyewitness reports indicate that the bus driver was attempting to avoid the fast-approaching lorry but failed due to the service lane road curb.

With Kenya Mpya buses previously involved in multiple accidents, a section of Kenyans having been calling on the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) to rein in on the sacco.

Neo Kenya Mpya and Joy Kenya buses ply the Thika-Nairobi route.

