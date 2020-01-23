Angola: Unita Defends Judicial Treatment of "Luanda Leaks Case

Luanda — Angola's main opposition party (UNITA) Wednesday defended proper treatment by judicial bodies following the publication of "Luanda Leaks" on the origin of the Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos' fortune.

"Luanda Leaks" is a set of investigations into the business activity of Isabel dos Santos, owning more than 400 companies and subsidiaries in 41 countries, including Malta, Mauritius and Hong Kong.

Among other aspects, the investigation conducted by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reveals that the daughter of the former Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, has embezzled USD 115 million public funds when she was CEO of the State-run oil firm Sonangol.

Speaking to the press, UNITA's spokesperson Marcial Dachala, said that the primitive capital accumulation policy has produced many other fortunes.

The politician mentioned the embezzlement, money laundering and harmful management, which should deserve equal judicial treatment.

The major opposition party in Angola stressed it had always been at the forefront of the fight against corruption calling, over the years, for the creation of commissions to investigate the activities performed by Sonangol, the Sovereign Fund and Banco Espírito Santo Angola.

It stressed that those honestly engaged in fight against corruption are conducting an act of patriotism, but instead of worrying about protecting their own parties they should focus on the country, as a true common heritage of Angolans.

UNITA blamed the stalled economy on plunder of its resources through various fraudulent gimmicks which undermined the trust in State institutions and affected the credibility of business environment, a fact that has discouraged the foreign investors.

Meanwhile, UNITA suggests the creation of a national and inclusive patriotic front for an effective and efficient fight against corruption to ensure the socio-economic stability of the country.