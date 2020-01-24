Rwanda to Host First-Ever Concordia Africa Summit

Rwanda is set to host the first-ever Concordia Africa Summit slated November this year.

According to Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB), the summit will bring together about 500 delegates from around the world to discuss several issues facing the continent in a bid to find solutions.

Founded in 2011, Concordia is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organisation dedicated to actively fostering, elevating, and sustaining cross-sector partnerships for social impact.

Concordia organises a renowned annual summit in New York City.

However, since 2016, the organisation initiated regional summits starting with America and Europe continents.

It is in 2018 that Concordia Africa was officially launched at the annual summit in New York. The occasion was attended by key African leaders, including President Paul Kagame and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

The summit would bring together Concordia's global community and network to engage with stakeholders from across the continent, ranging from entrepreneurs and public sector leaders to innovators, and civil society groups, Olivier Nduhungirehe, the Minister of State in charge of the East African Community, tweeted on Tuesday, January 21.

The tweet followed a visit by Matthew Swift, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Concordia and his team to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the same day.

On the agenda of Concordia Summit, among others, include awarding outstanding global leaders from different sectors.

Speaking to The New Times, Frank Murangwa, the Director of Destination Marketing at RCB, said that the event is in line with the country's target to become a conference destination.

"This summit is international, meaning that it will bring together delegates from all around the world," he said, adding that: "As a host country, we are happy for this. It is also fulfilling our objective of bringing international conferences to Rwanda."

In 2014, Rwanda developed the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) strategy that seeks to make the country a top tourism and conference hub. In the fiscal year 2019/2020, RCB targets $88 million from conference tourism.

Among other major expected events this year include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2020) that will bring together over 10,000 delegates in June.