North Africa: Berlin Conference On Libya - Germany "Regrets" Not Inviting Tunisia At Right Time

23 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Germany regrets not having invited Tunisia to the Berlin Conference on Libya at the right time, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday in Tunis.

At his meeting Thursday in the Carthage Palace with President Kaïs Saïed, the German minister underlined his country's commitment to associate Tunisia to any initiative that will take place on the Libyan issue, including monitoring the implementation of the Berlin Conference.

"Tunisia enjoys an important position for Germany," he said, stressing its crucial role in achieving stability in Libya.

Heiko Maas was quoted in a Presidency statement as saying the political settlement of the Libyan crisis is the best solution.

For his part, President Kaïs Saïed stressed that the "excellent" relations between Tunisia and Germany are not only bilateral, but also involve coordinating positions and sharing views on crucial issues of interest, first and foremost the Libyan issue.

"Tunisia should have an active role in resolving the Libyan crisis in accordance with the new approach," he said, calling for an inter-Libyan dialogue, far from any foreign interference.

During a telephone conversation with President Kaïs Saïed on Wednesday evening, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she understood Tunisia's position to turn down the invitation to participate in the Berlin Conference on Libya, affirming that Tunisia will be invited to the next foreign ministers' meeting and to any initiative on the Libyan issue.

The German Chancellor said she regretted a "last-minute" invitation to Tunisia.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Conflict
External Relations
North Africa
Europe and Africa
Algeria
Libya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.