Kenya: Punter Wins Sh5 Million Bonus in Betika Grand Jackpot

23 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Bomet County resident, Gedion Kiprotich Koech, has won a staggering Sh5 million in Betika grand jackpot.

Kiprotich staked Sh60 and correctly predicted 15 out of 17 games to win the bonus. He was two games short of getting the mega jackpot of Sh100 million.

"I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call informing me that I had won Betika grand jackpot. The money will go a long way in helping improve my life and that of my family members. I am looking forward to getting the ultimate Sh100 million mega jackpot," he said.

Betika, a leading sports betting brand in Kenya, Betika Kenya has rewarded many of its registered customers with through various promotions.

"I would like to congratulate Gideon Koech on winning the grand jackpot and I encourage the rest of our players to continue betting with us. We endeavour to give our customers the best gaming experience through our various platforms as we encourage responsible betting," Betika's head of commercial, John Mbatiah, said.

