Kenya: Tusker Striker Timothy Otieno Bags November Gong

Tusker striker Timothy Otieno was on Thursday named the Kenyan Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Otieno, who struck five times for Tusker in November, beat Sofapaka striker Brian Nyakan (four goals) and Ulinzi Stars forward Oscar Wamalwa (three goals).

The former Gor Mahia man netted twice against Nzoia Sugar and a found the back of the net against KCB, Western Stima and Posta Rangers in the same period.

Otieno, who is the second on the KPL top scorer's chart in the current campaign with nine goals, also won the award in 2016 while on loan at Posta Rangers from Gor Mahia.

He becomes just the third player to win the monthly award more than once in the last five years. The award is organised by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya and sponsored by LG Electronics.

"I'm so happy to have won the award after an impressive run of goal scoring. I knew the award was not far off because of the kind of run the team has been and credit to my teammates and technical bench for helping me get this recognition," an elated Otieno said during his crowning moment at the team's training base in Ruaraka.

"That month got me called up to the national team and I want to keep scoring to maintain my place in the team and help Kenya achieve something special," said Otieno, who performance forced the national team selectors to call him up for the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge in Kampala, Uganda last year.

Tusker coach Robert Matano congratulated Otieno and said they will build on a winning spirit in the team so that that they can win the league this season.