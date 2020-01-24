Kenya: Tusker Striker Timothy Otieno Bags November Gong

23 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo and Jeff Kinyanjui

Tusker striker Timothy Otieno was on Thursday named the Kenyan Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Otieno, who struck five times for Tusker in November, beat Sofapaka striker Brian Nyakan (four goals) and Ulinzi Stars forward Oscar Wamalwa (three goals).

The former Gor Mahia man netted twice against Nzoia Sugar and a found the back of the net against KCB, Western Stima and Posta Rangers in the same period.

Otieno, who is the second on the KPL top scorer's chart in the current campaign with nine goals, also won the award in 2016 while on loan at Posta Rangers from Gor Mahia.

He becomes just the third player to win the monthly award more than once in the last five years. The award is organised by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya and sponsored by LG Electronics.

"I'm so happy to have won the award after an impressive run of goal scoring. I knew the award was not far off because of the kind of run the team has been and credit to my teammates and technical bench for helping me get this recognition," an elated Otieno said during his crowning moment at the team's training base in Ruaraka.

"That month got me called up to the national team and I want to keep scoring to maintain my place in the team and help Kenya achieve something special," said Otieno, who performance forced the national team selectors to call him up for the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge in Kampala, Uganda last year.

Otieno went home with a 49-inch LG TV and Sh

Tusker coach Robert Matano congratulated Otieno and said they will build on a winning spirit in the team so that that they can win the league this season.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.