Kenya: Machakos Golfers Back Home for Lady Captain's Prize

Machakos golfers are at home this weekend for the Isuzu East Africa-sponsored Lady Captain's Prize, after travelling to Ruiru and Nanyuki over the past two weekends in support of the ICEA Lion King of The Course golf series.

Besides the local golfers, the Lady Captain, Susan Musyoka, a former Machakos Women Representative, has invited a big number of players mostly ladies from different clubs in the country, making a field of 112 players though they are still accepting post entries.

During the ICEA Lion King of The Course first leg at Machakos three weeks ago, a total of 125 players participated where one of Machakos' leading golfers James Ndunda emerged the overall winner.

But unlike then where 37 points was the best score posted, the course at the moment is playing short and easy and some higher scores are anticipated this weekend.

"The course is nice and green and currently playing relatively easy, thanks to the recent rains and I expect golfers to have a fun day on Saturday," said Musyoka.

"We had a successful Ladies Open last August and hosted a number of club nights to promote golf among ladies. Our ladies in Machakos have been actively participating and winning in tournaments. At the moment, we are also trying to promote junior events which have attracted several of our children," added Musyoka.

Among the lady golfers travelling to Machakos include former Vet Lab Sports Club captain Rachel Ndei, Railway's Lydia Obonyo, former Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman June Waweru, Muthaiga's lady captain Rosemary Mkok and another Muthaiga player Jane Nzibo.

They will be battling it out for the prizes reserved for the lady guests while vying for the overall title among the local ladies will be Jennifer Ngure, Susan Ndolo and Veronica Kona among others.

Meanwhile, battling it out for the men's prize besides Ndunda, will be club chairman Sawran Singh, Kimanzi Muthengi all of whom played well last weekend at Nanyuki Sports Club.

Meanwhile, the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course will this weekend be the venue for the sixth leg in the East Africa Breweries sponsored Johnnie Walker Golf series.

Coming after the fifth leg at Muthaiga Golf Club where handicap 21 Patrick Njunge posted 39 points to claim the overall title, this weekend's event has attracted a big field of 151 players who will be teeing from as early as 6am.

Like the rest of the events in the series, this weekend's tournament has attracted a big number of guests who include rugby personalities such as Newton Ongalo, Humphrey Kayange, Albert Kweya and Vincent Ongera.

Members drawn besides some of the leading players such as John Ngure, Michael Karanga and Mike Ngene include the "Mountain Tigers" Fredrick Njagi, Larry Njue, David Nyaga and Paul Kaumbutho.

Away at Sigona Golf Club, the Pro-Am, a curtain-raiser for the ninth leg of the Kenya Open Golf Limited run Safari Tour also being sponsored by Johnnie Walker, has attracted a huge field of over 200 players including 32 of the professionals who will be featuring in the main event from Sunday.

The pros drawn include six-time Safari Tour winner Greg Snow, long-hitter Dismas Indiza, home pros John Wangai, Mohit Mediratta and Sujan Shah, Zambia's Sydney Wemba, Paul Chidale from Malawi and Uganda's Philip Kasozi.

At the Coast, a field of 200 was drawn for the Chairman's (Jon Stokes) Prize which comes after last weekend's Captain's Prize.

On the other hand, Thika Greens will host its Captain's Prize which has equally attracted a big field as well as a host of sponsors led by Vipingo Development Limited, Grange Park Drinking Water, Serena Hotels and East Africa Breweries.