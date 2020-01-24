Tunisia: Foreign Minister Maas Before His Flight to Algiers and Tunis

23 January 2020
press release

Berlin — Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today (23 January) before flying to Algiers and Tunis:

In Berlin we succeeded in persuading the crucial players to cease their support for the proxy war in Libya, thereby removing a significant obstacle on the path towards a political process. Nonetheless, many more obstacles still lie ahead of us. It is therefore all the more important that we lose no time in implementing the process and make use of the momentum that has been generated. For this reason we are urgently working on the next steps - in the UN Security Council, within the European Union and through the Berlin Process itself.

We are doing everything in our power to support Special Representative Salamé in his efforts to build on the fragile truce and make it a permanent ceasefire during the upcoming 5+5 Dialogue meetings. For this to succeed, we need all international partners to maintain the pressure on the parties to the conflict.

In Algiers today I will inform Libya's neighbours of the outcome of Sunday's meeting and discuss with them how we can join forces to bring about a peaceful solution to the Libya conflict. That will also be the subject of the talks in Tunisia, which has a key role to play in ensuring stability in the region.

