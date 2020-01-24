Kenya: Lovejyot Set for Double Attack in KCB Autocross 1

Lovejyot Singh will be seeking to prove the performance of his recently upgraded car and buggy this weekend.

Singh will be taking part in the season-opening KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship at Nairobi's Jamhuri Park racetrack on January 26, 2020.

He has entered a Subaru Impreza N10 car in the 4WD Turbo Class and an "Attacker Buggy" in 2WD Turbo Class.

SELECTED RACES

"Having the opportunity to put the Subaru through its paces this weekend at Jamhuri track will be very gratifying. I am looking forward to working with Azaad Manji and Zuber Manji who are our two young and ambitious drivers. Zuber will, however, do selected races in 2WD Non Turbo."

The Manji siblings and Lovejyot are the newest members of the Shazco stable which has produced drivers under Shaz Esmail.

"I feel rusty going into Two Wheel Drive Turbo as I have not driven the buggy for two years. And coming back from 4WD Turbo to Two Wheel Drive is a bit of a challenge given that the 4WDs are easier coming through the corners," said Lovejyot.

He added: "We are planning to go for the championship for 4WD Turbo and 2WD Turbo. I will also be doing the tarmac motor sports which has been added to the KMSF calendar in 2020."

Azaad will be driving a 2WD Turbo Attacker 1 Buggy.

ATTACK

"I drove the buggy in the last two rounds last season and I can't wait to attack. We did a test drive in Athi River recently," said Azaad.

He added: "I am planning to go for a podium finish. I am glad to be back after a six-year lull."

Azaad had taken a break from the sport in 2013 to concentrate on his university education.

"From my motocross and karting days, I have always wanted to do motor sports and I'm glad I now got a bigger engine," he said.

Sunday's event will start with drivers briefing, the practice lap which will precede the official four heats.

KCB Bank Kenya will be sponsoring the 10-leg Autocross series and the eight-round National Rally Championship.